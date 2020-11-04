 Skip to main content
Letter: We are lied to every day

Kevin Holten and I agree on something. We are being lied to every day. Yes, by Russian trolls that want to cause problems here. By just about every major news source except for one, credible journalists agree that many are spread by our president every day. He lies to us about everything from the pandemic to Qanon conspiracy theories. From his first day in office about the size of the inauguration to today where he is replacing lifelong civil servants with cronies to do his bidding and spread his lies. Yes, thanks, Kevin Holten for pointing this out.

Ray Rahrich, Bismarck

