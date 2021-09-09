Letter: Water rates lead to brown lawns in Bismarck

I used to comment that Bismarck is a city in which I might like to live (I live in the country). I like the people, the layout, and the fact that even the older neighborhoods with small yards had lawns that were attractive and tidy.

Not so long ago, my husband and I were traveling around Bismarck, and I mentioned the numerous lawns that looked brown and/or weedy. He reminded me that the price of water had escalated.

Ah, yes, of course. I knew that.

Our daughter and family live in Lincoln, and much of her grass died over the winter. The weeds have taken over a good share of the lawn. Although they’ve been sprayed a time or two, weeds remain. There’s a particular weed with nasty, little burrs invading the neighborhoods – painful little buggers.

Our daughter’s neighbors were diligent at keeping a beautiful lawn, but aside from pulling the occasional weed, they gave up on the lawn because of the cost of watering.

We’ll soon start working on our daughter’s lawn, and will be praying for snow cover this winter, so any grass seed sown might grow in the spring, as the cost of watering is so high. I’m guessing next year, like this year, she won’t engage her sprinkler system, as watering is not affordable.