Letter: Water needed for boulevard trees

Our boulevard trees are a tremendous asset to the beauty of Bismarck. In this prolonged drought, 8 inches of total precipitation last year in Bismarck and less than 6 inches so far this year, our trees need water. (Our “normal” is about 18 inches.) Perhaps the City Commission could put in place a “drought” water rate, which would encourage people to water our trees. Or perhaps the city could bring a water truck through the streets of Bismarck and water all of the boulevard trees. It will cost a fortune to cut and replace our wonderful trees if they die from lack of water. The city commission should consult the city forester and come up with a workable plan.