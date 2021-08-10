 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Water needed for boulevard trees
0 Comments

Letter: Water needed for boulevard trees

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Our boulevard trees are a tremendous asset to the beauty of Bismarck. In this prolonged drought, 8 inches of total precipitation last year in Bismarck and less than 6 inches so far this year, our trees need water. (Our “normal” is about 18 inches.) Perhaps the City Commission could put in place a “drought” water rate, which would encourage people to water our trees. Or perhaps the city could bring a water truck through the streets of Bismarck and water all of the boulevard trees. It will cost a fortune to cut and replace our wonderful trees if they die from lack of water. The city commission should consult the city forester and come up with a workable plan.

Susan Wefald, Bismarck

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News