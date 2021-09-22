Letter: Wastewater testing might lead to more

I recently read an article regarding wastewater surveillance for Covid-19. After following this rapidly developing scientific research using and targeting communities for disease monitoring; it is important Bismarck and Mandan residents understand that you have absolutely nothing to gain from such an invasion of your privacy. This new use of humans for experimental research is not something you should take lightly. Your towns data may be published and shared.

If you have a spike in Covid in your wastewater, regardless of vaccination or testing compliance you stand the chance of being targeted with loss of constitutional rights based on the results. Imagine if your community has a higher Covid rate in the waste and those levels alarm officials who do not understand the results but are fearful. What will happen to you as a community? You all deserve those answers and the right to opt out. Consider speaking out to your city officials and asking them what happens to all of you if the data results make it into the hands of someone who does not respect and guard the privacy and rights of your community.