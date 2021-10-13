Letter: Wasteful gas flaring should be stopped

Oct. 3-9 was Fire Prevention Week. With this year’s frequent fires, Smokey Bear must be exhausted. If he visits the Fort Berthold Reservation, his oversized head will be clutched in his great paws, uncertain if smoke is a wildfire or an oil well’s towering flare. According to Lynn Helms’ Director’s Cut, fee land on the reservation has not met the 91% gas capture goal for the last six months reported. The last two reports show only 78% captured each month. If you’ve witnessed the massive waste in this area, the numbers aren’t surprising. Instead of the original words to the “Smokey the Bear” chorus, here we can sing:

Smoky the flare, smoky the flare

Howlin’ and a-growlin’ and pollutin’ the air

You can spot a well site from many miles away

As waste of gas continues

Ev’ry hour of ev’ry day.