A recently finalized federal regulation, referred to as Section 1071, will require all financial institutions — including every bank, credit union and Farm Credit Agency in North Dakota — to burden small-business and farm customers with invasive questions and then publicly report the data they collect to the federal agency.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB’s) new rule implements a section of federal law requiring lenders to collect and report data on credit applicants. The law specifies data points financial institutions must compile on all small business and farm applicants, including the race, sex, and ethnicity of the principal owners as well as gross annual revenue.

The CFPB’s rule will have a substantial negative impact on small-business and farm lending for several reasons. First, the rule raises significant concerns about the privacy of applicants, particularly in smaller communities. Second, the CFPB’s rigid data collection requirements will hamper the ability of community banks to tailor loans to meet the unique needs of its customers, which is a hallmark of relationship-based lending. Third, these requirements and their chilling effect on small-business and farm lending will ultimately harm the borrowers the bureau is trying to help — women-owned and minority-owned businesses and farms.

The CFPB should use its authority to exempt more community banks, which make roughly 60 percent of small business loans and 80 percent of farm loans, from this rule and should also limit mandatory data points to only those required by law. And, Congress should step in and pass legislation to eliminate these harmful requirements once and for all.

To avoid disadvantaging small businesses and farms in local communities, including right here in North Dakota, Washington should suspend and ultimately block Section 1071 – it is a misguided policy.

Sarah Getzlaff, Bismarck