Since the Attorney General’s office presented a complaint to several gaming distributor companies and chose to link the Wall of Honor in this complaint, it’s important for readers to understand the mission of the Wall of Honor. From day one, the Wall of Honor has had one goal, to honor veterans, active military and first responders. These men and women are honored on 130 screens (nine more are in queue to install) throughout the entire state. There are over 2,100 honorees on these indoor digital displays with an average of six new honorees submitted each day to be uploaded and placed on a Wall location the next day.

The Wall of Honor is not under the purview of the Attorney General’s Office. The Wall of Honor is a 501(c)3 in good standing with the ND Secretary of State and all tax entities. The Wall of Honor is not in charitable gaming. We proudly accept donations from many organizations, including charitable gaming organizations such as VFW and Moose Clubs.

I am saddened to read the AG believes veterans organizations and veterans are being taken advantage of by the organizations listed in the complaint. Those organizations helped conceive and launch the Wall of Honor. In fact, one of the owners is an 80 year old Vietnam veteran who was told he would be spit on when he returned to America. He has carried that burden for 50 years, and helped form the Wall of Honor to honor those who did not get the respect they deserved for fighting in wars that politicians started.

The Wall of Honor has worked diligently to honor those who have served and to offer ideas to keep our veteran organizations alive. The Wall of Honor has helped to revitalize veteran organizations around the state, and reverse the trend of their dwindling numbers.

Working together, we can keep this military rich culture alive in our state.

I made an attempt to inform the Attorney General about the mission of the Wall of Honor on Jan. 5, 2023. Instead, we spent most of the hour talking about issues other than the Wall of Honor and North Dakota’s veterans. I’ve dedicated my time and resources to this organization for free for three years. I didn’t serve my country through military service. The Wall of Honor is a way for me to give back and honor those who had tremendous courage.

Perhaps the Attorney General might contribute some of his time and resources to our state’s veterans and the Wall of Honor.