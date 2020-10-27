Letter: Waiting for results is good for democracy

In an unprecedented year, it’s only natural that we have an unprecedented election. It’s the first in our lifetimes to occur during a global pandemic, and one in which an unprecedented number of absentee ballots in North Dakota will be cast early or by mail. While we’re used to watching the results roll in on live TV on election night, this time it may take days — possibly even weeks — for final results.

And that’s OK. Accessibility and accuracy are far more important than immediate results.

To date, the secretary of state reports more than 205,000 absentee and mail ballots for the 2020 general election have been sent out to eligible voters – a 100% increase over the 2018 general election and a 130% increase over the 2016 general election.

But even before the pandemic, absentee voting by mail was becoming more common nationwide, but it’s more popular than ever this year because it provides a safe, secure and convenient way for many voters to cast a ballot.