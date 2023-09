Where’s my Visa card, governor? I donated a dollar to Governor Burgum’s presidential campaign. I received an acknowledgment email that stated my Visa card would take 2-3 weeks. I’ve tried to contact the Burgum campaign then the NDGOP, and the governor’s office. All for naught. Has anyone else had problem? Was this a scam? Why have my inquiries been ignored? Is this what we can expect from the Burgum administration?