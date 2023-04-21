I recently read with interest Sen. Don Schaible’s “Guest View” article titled “Legislature puts ND students first.” That article contains disingenuous statements and mischaracterizes legislation regarding HB1532. Sen. Schaible says, “HB1532 on school choice isn’t about diverting public school dollars to private schools. It is about supporting students. It takes NO money from public schools, nor does it fund private schools.” He further says, “HB1532 simply designates $10 million from the general fund to make reimbursement grants to families below a certain income level who would prefer a private school but may not be able to afford it.”

While HB1532 does not directly take monies from public schools, it uses general fund monies that could otherwise be allocated to public schools and diverts those monies to private schools. It certainly helps fund private schools to the tune of, potentially, $10 million. This is monies private schools would not otherwise have. Moreover, Article X, section 18 of the North Dakota Constitution prohibits this diversion. It states, in part, “neither the state nor any political subdivision thereof shall otherwise loan or give its credit or make donations to or in aid of any individual, association or corporation except for reasonable support of the poor.” Under SB1532, the state authorizes public monies to be used for reimbursing families to send individuals, their children, to private schools. This is essentially the state making donations to or in aid of individuals, which is constitutionally forbidden. Though these families may prefer that their children attend private schools, they have the option of sending their children to public schools. Though they may not be able to afford a private school without state aid, the “reasonable support of the poor” exception in section 18 does not apply when they have the public school option. SB1532 impermissibly puts the interests of private schools and would be private school students first!