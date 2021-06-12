Letter: Voting should be a simple process

For the life of me I don't understand why "We" should make it difficult to cast a vote in elections! With the state database of drivers license, personal ID and the statewide 911 address system there is no reason any resident would have a voting problem, nobody! You should be able to vote for whomever you think is best in an open primary, no limitations. On election day for any close votes the top two would be in a runoff.
Polls should be open for the convenience of the residents of our state either by mail or on site, to vote is a right of all if you live in North Dakota. Residents should be able to suggest by petition a law, amend, instruct legislators if necessary or suggest something for consideration. Petitions limited to one item, need not be a constitution change or addition and can have a variety of subjects. We need to simplify!
Dennis Murphy, Bismarck