Letter: Voting is essential to aiding democracy

Another opportunity is before us to insert some sanity in government, good men and women in power have been hoodwinked into bombarding us with blatant misinformation that has created deep cracks in our precious democracy! Ultimately it is the value system within each of us that directs us to good or evil, each of us is totally responsible for the ramifications our decisions create! There are generations behind us that will pay the price for our lack of involvement at this critical time.