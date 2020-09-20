Letter: Voting advice to Catholics not needed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This letter is in response to the Sept. 6 letter from John Maddock providing advice to local Catholics regarding the upcoming presidential election. He appears to infer criticism of the president from Pope Francis on climate change and cites a liberal New York Times columnist.

I am confident my fellow Catholics will thoughtfully consider how to vote, but I am positive we don’t need advice from a liberal New York Times columnist or anyone who would cite him.

When I vote, I am going to remember that it is the liberal Democrats who appear to want to remove God from our daily lives taking simple things like nativity scenes from public property at Christmas time. At the Democratic Convention on at least two occasions they removed the phrase “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance.

I am also going to remember that the terrible rioting by protestors is going on primarily in cities run by Democrats. These “leaders” have shut down churches citing Covid-19 concerns yet hypocritically ignored (and therefore condoned) tens of thousands of protestors burning and looting buildings while terrorizing property owners and citizens.