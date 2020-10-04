Letter: Voting absentee went smoothly

I'm writing with regard to the absentee voting issue. I requested an absentee application on a Friday and received it the next day. I dropped off the ballot at the city/county building the following Monday. The status of my ballot was cleared on the same day. The process was easy and very quick. Both the Postal Service and the workers dealing with the absentee voting did wonderful jobs.
Linda Cotton, Bismarck
