Letter: Votes on treasury secretary nominee were disappointing

I was disappointed in the fact that Senators Hoeven and Cramer were two of the 15 senators (all Republican) who voted against the confirmation of Janet Yellen for treasury secretary. Eighty-five Republican and Democrat senators supported her confirmation.

Hoeven and Cramer joined the likes of Senators Ted Cruz (Texas), Scott (Florida), Shelby (Ala.), Tuberville (Ala.), Blackburn (Tenn.), Cotton (Ark.), Boozman (Ark.), Paul (Ky.), Barrasso (Wyo.), Risch (Idaho), Sullivan (Alaska), Josh Hawley (Mo.) and Lee (Utah).

Senator Hoeven did not support Yellen because he indicated she supports raising taxes and he does not believe her policies are what is best for North Dakota (Twitter). First, only Congress can approve tax increases or tax cuts. Second, what policies are best for North Dakota?

Senator Cramer did not support Yellen because she supports policies proposed by President Biden that he just cannot support. Cramer wrote on Twitter that “She seems too eager to raise taxes, her energy policies are job killers, and her willingness to unilaterally double the federal minimum wage with little regard for its impact on jobs is frightening.”

Senator Cramer’s lack of support for Janet Yellen’s confirmation did not surprise me. Senator Hoeven’s lack of support did, however, surprise me.

Henry Lebak, Bismarck

