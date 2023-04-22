I am writing to share with readers the inexplicable vote by District 10 Senator Ryan Braunberger on House Bill 1171. The bill provides a penalty for anyone who uses force or coercion to intimidate a woman into having an abortion against her will. Senator Braunberger was the only Senator and one of only 2 Democrats in the Legislature who voted against HB 1171.

I am a constituent of Braunberger in District 10 and find his vote bizarre and repulsive.

It is, perhaps, not a coincidence, that the only other legislator who voted no on the bill, was District 44 Democrat Representative Karla Rose Hanson. She is, also perhaps not coincidentally, Braunberger’s largest single donor with a contribution of $2,000.

Whether one is pro-life or pro-choice, no reasonable person can rationalize forcing any woman to have an abortion against her will.

Braunberger and Hanson are out of touch with their fellow legislators, their own party, and North Dakota values.

Andrew Sletten, Fargo