Letter: Voters want action from ethics panel

OK debaters of ND Measure 2 Amendment, We the people, we spoke, We voted Yes, We wanted an Ethics Commission, and so far, as We see it: It's getting conflated, convoluted and vilified. We the people of ND, we want propriety. That by definition means [a] sacrosanct [b] virtue [c] honor [d] character. We the people spoke, we expect you all to honor us, keep our virtue true, stop semantically squabbling like the Bikersons next door to us as annoyed by you as a neighbor, and like NIKE: Just do it! 38 out of 50 states can do this under the Sunshine Act, i.e. giving light. Stop the endless diatribe, get busy, do the right thing and make ND shine in our nation. ND leads, come what may! Lead on!