Letter: Voters should have decided Measure 3

Isn't it interesting when some North Dakotans rise up to straighten some problems we have been forced to put up with for a long time what happens. When an election is held one should be able to vote the best person for the task affecting we the people so I absolutely go along for open primary ballots. I think the military brouhaha is phony and if it helps voting overseas better yet. Then there is the removal of political influence by giving the job of laying out voter districts to the Ethics Commission. Now we are getting down to the matter that is really bothering some political bigwigs and they don't like it one bit. I think our North Dakota Supreme Court should take another look at Measure 3 and release it for the ballot in November. I go with Secretary of State Jaeger the petition is valid let the ND voters decide.