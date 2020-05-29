Letter: Voters should be concerned about candidate's ads

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

These are interesting times. We are spending more time at home. In our house, we notice more TV time, so I am on the receiving end of the “Beadle ads.” He is reinventing, embracing technology, cutting spending, and increasing transparency. Imagine the surprise of my team and me to learn we have so many challenges in the Office of State Treasurer.

Allow me to set the record straight.

The Office of the State Treasurer leads the nation in transparency and technology. We continue to provide and expand our searchable information relating to state “buckets,” and tax distributions. At times, we have been accused of being too transparent! Our team works diligently to provide a view of your tax dollars, most recently adding the “Prairie Dog” distribution to our website. We have received accolades from many, including the League of Cities and the Association of Counties, on the ease and transparency of our website.

We have embraced technology, which allows us to do more with less, reducing staff and holding our operating budget to nearly even for over a decade. No other agency inside state government can say that. We just celebrated another clean audit, no findings since 2009. Reinvent? I don’t think so!