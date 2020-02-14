Letter: Voters, not politicians, select the president

You have free articles remaining.
Majority of Democrat Senators and House members wanted to impeach Donald Trump the day he was elected president for the following reasons: Number One: Voter support from the deplorables, also known as conservative Christians and patriotic Americans. Number Two: Trumps promises to drain the D.C. swamp, and Make America Great Again by improving the economy, funding the military and securing our borders. In the United States voters select the president, not D.C. politicians.
John Griffin, Bismarck