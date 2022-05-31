Letter: Voters need to do their homework

In reference to your Bismarck Tribune article from Tuesday, May 24 in which it was noted the campaign contributions that were received by the non-endorsed senate candidates in District 33 (Unruh Bell) and District 35 (Cleary) are ‘Impressive Numbers’ – Really? Do you not think for one minute that a large portion of their Impressive Numbers was given by Mr. Burgum’s Dakota Leadership PAC? Don’t be naive. Mr. Burgum is stacking the deck for Congressional representatives ‘HE’ wants; not necessarily who the people want or voted for in their district conventions. As a North Dakota citizen I am very concerned that the person who holds one of the highest offices in the state thinks that by making contributions to his ‘PAC’ can buy these representatives to do his bidding if they are elected into the ND Congress. I for one refuse to vote for anyone that I see has advertisements ‘Paid for by Dakota Leadership PAC’. Citizens of North Dakota -- Do your own homework. Find out if the person running in your district is being bought out by Mr. Burgum only to be one of his “Yes” people or if they will truly listen to you to be YOUR voice and represent YOU. I don’t want a ‘Puppet’ doing the bidding of the marionette, Mr. Burgum, for my representative.