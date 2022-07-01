Letter: Voters need access to all candidates

The League of Women Voters began sponsoring presidential debates in 1976. The debates have been very influential in determining the election outcomes. In 1987, the two major parties set up their Presidential Debate Commission composed of 15 members from each party. The League then withdrew from sponsorship saying "The demands of the two campaigns would perpetrate a fraud on the American voter." That prophesy has been fulfilled. The Republican party now says it will not participate in a Debate Commission Debate. I say Hooray! What we need now is for the League of Women Voters to join the television networks to form a Nonpartisan Debate Commission. The rules for debate participants should simply be: Any candidate that has ballot access in enough states to achieve 270 votes in the Electoral College has access to the debate stage. A recent poll claimed that voters identify themselves as 28% Democrats, 28% Republicans, 42% Independents; it further said Independents are looking for a third party. In 1992 the Debate Commission allowed Perot to participate in the debates and he received 19% of the vote, far exceeding the number needed to determine the winner. Imagine what might have happened in 2016 when the two major parties nominated candidates with disapproval ratings exceeding 50% if the former Republican Govs. Johnson and Weld had been on the debate stage so Independents would have recognized they had a third choice. Hopefully in 2024 the electorate will have the opportunity to get acquainted with all candidates. If the Republican candidate chooses not to participate, it will be at its own peril. Independents should vote as independents.