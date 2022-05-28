Letter: Voters culpable for inaction on guns

Again! Massacre in America so we are all in a tizzy that our lawmakers are unable to pass laws that would protect us, we know their voting history and their loyalty to their lobbyists is primary in their decisions when they vote! We continue to put these same politicians in office, therefore; the voters are culpable! We all need to develop a backbone and vote correctly if we expect change!
Zinie Peterson, Bismarck
