Letter: Voter ID laws not voter suppression

Citizens, let me stress -- CITIZENS -- of this great country should vote. As a citizen, it is the one most important cherished privilege I have.
But I don’t want people in Wilton voting on issues impacting Bismarck. I don’t want South Dakotans voting for a North Dakota senator. I don’t want Morton County voting on Burleigh County issues and I am sure the feelings are mutual. Should I, living in Burleigh County, attempt to vote in Morton County a voting monitor person will ask me for an ID? Is that voter suppression?
Does asking for an ID equate to voter suppression? Does asking for an ID result in an individual not being able to vote? Years ago when I attempted to purchase cigarettes/booze I had to provide an ID. What do people today do when they want a drag on a cig? Or want a six pack for the football game? They gotta have an ID? Go to the drug store and try to pick up a narcotic, gotta show an ID. Get on an airplane once without an ID -- it won’t happen! When I go in to a bank and make a withdrawal I have to show an ID. In short, IDs are required daily in my life. Just last night an individual paying his restaurant tab was asked for an ID before a credit card would be accepted. Is there a huge segment of our population that can not obtain an ID? Is requiring an ID really voter suppression? Or do people not know how to obtain an ID?
Is following the absentee ballot rules voting suppression? Is checking signatures a bad thing? I’ve been doing this for years. It works perfectly. I take the necessary steps and a ballot appears. It is simple!
Please, someone, enlighten me -- exactly what is this “voter suppression”? I know I am missing something huge when it comes to all this! There has to be more than the ID issue?
Ron Carlson, Bismarck