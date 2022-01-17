Letter: Voter ID laws not voter suppression

Does asking for an ID equate to voter suppression? Does asking for an ID result in an individual not being able to vote? Years ago when I attempted to purchase cigarettes/booze I had to provide an ID. What do people today do when they want a drag on a cig? Or want a six pack for the football game? They gotta have an ID? Go to the drug store and try to pick up a narcotic, gotta show an ID. Get on an airplane once without an ID -- it won’t happen! When I go in to a bank and make a withdrawal I have to show an ID. In short, IDs are required daily in my life. Just last night an individual paying his restaurant tab was asked for an ID before a credit card would be accepted. Is there a huge segment of our population that can not obtain an ID? Is requiring an ID really voter suppression? Or do people not know how to obtain an ID?