Letter: Vote yes on city of Bismarck Measure 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a previous 15 year member of the Bismarck School Board, I was involved in the decisions to build and add on to many of the schools Bismarck students are using today.

The people of this community stepped forward to financially support these schools.

I was on the Board when the decision was made to develop the Community Bowl. Some opposed it, but look at what an asset it has been for our community. I was also active on the committee to raise private funds for the development of the Bismarck Capital Raquet and Fitness Center which has served Bismarck well, but unfortunately it is now overcrowded and needs work.

All of these projects have contributed to the health and the growth of the Bismarck community. Now the Bismarck Park District, after much study and community input, is asking us to approve a one half cent city sales tax increase to help fund a new community recreation complex that will serve everyone of every age and every interest in our community. Some say this is not the time. However, with very low interest rates, and construction costs possibly being lower, now is the time to move forward. North Dakota chose to proceed with the construction of our Capitol building during the great depression, and today we can all appreciate their forward thinking action.