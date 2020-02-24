Letter: Vote no to rec center tax increase

For some time now I have heard and read about a hoped for tax increase. The hope belongs to a group who would like us to build them a play gym. I say, as a taxpayer, “Don’t do it.”

There is no better reason than to vote down more taxes. The logic (per Tribune article 1-29-20) used is specious at best. We (collective we) don’t need it.

Their logic:

1. Our sales tax is less than the sales tax of Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot and Mandan. Not a bad thing I say.

2. Costs given do not address cost of land.

3. Cost of operations will exceed revenue estimated at half million per year, but that is OK because the Park Board will pay the difference. Like those are not taxes.

4. When the cost number (loan balance) falls below $108 million on the funding bonds, the tax will go away. This will not happen.

Spokesperson Laura Pitcher said this project is a "need." I disagree.

If this makes it to the ballot, vote “NO” and avoid more taxes (I am 75 years old and on a fixed income). If the proponents want this building and will use it and it is built, the membership fees should be high enough to pay for it. Just leave me out of it.

Richard Baer, Bismarck

