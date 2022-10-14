Letter: Vote 'no' on term limits for legislators

Term limits just limit voters’ options and choices.

Have you ever voted for a legislator that served longer than eight years? Nearly every voter has. And every voter should have that freedom.

Vote “No” on term limits (Measure 1) to keep all your future choices available for house and senate candidates. Term limits are a limitation on your freedom and the rights of citizens to choose and elect their preferred legislators.

Term limits will transfer power to unelected career bureaucrats and special interest lobbyists -- centered in Bismarck -- as experienced legislators around the state are forced out. The knowledgeable legislators will be replaced by newcomers. We are not better served by more inexperienced freshmen legislators.

North Dakota has a part-time citizen’s legislature that meets 80 days every two years, with a few interim committee meetings. For the other 20 months out of two years, legislators hold down jobs in their community or are retired. Our citizen’s legislature is one of our state’s great strengths for governance and good policy. They live and work under the same laws and budgets they pass.

It takes more than eight years to master the laws, policies and budgets of education, social services, health care, energy, criminal justice, taxation, transportation infrastructure, and more. Limit of two four-year terms (eight years), will result in a less experienced and informed policy making branch of government. The institutional knowledge will reside with unelected bureaucrats and special interests who do not answer to voters. That is the exact opposite of what advocates of term limits claim they want.

Both parties have trouble recruiting candidates. This year there are 20 uncontested Senate races and 40 uncontested House races.

Voters should not limit their own power, which is which is what term limits do.

Bruce Gjovig, Grand Forks