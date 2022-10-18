Letter: Vote no on Measure 1

Full disclosure, I am currently an elected member of the North Dakota House of Representatives.

Let me say why I am opposed to Measure 1.

First this measure is a constitutional measure. So, if this measure were to pass, the language in the measure, as written, would be placed in our state constitution. I believe this measure as written should not be placed in our constitution but rather this issue seems a better fit for our Century Code.

And just as important to keep our constitution protected, so too is keeping the North Dakota budget in the hands of people who understand the process, the needs of our people and the needs of the state of North Dakota. I am not saying that a person with seven years of part-time experience does not understand exactly how the budget process for the state of North Dakota works. But, would you allow a person with seven years of part-time experience manage your $5 billion dollar (general fund) budget?

I would think not!

Pat Heinert, R- Bismarck