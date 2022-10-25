Letter: Vote no on Measure 1; term limits are bad for North Dakota

Constitutional Measure 1 would limit state legislators to serving eight years in the state House and Senate. To be clear, Measure 1 applies ONLY to North Dakota state legislators and the governor. It has no impact on Congress or D.C. politicians.

We are fortunate in North Dakota to have small enough legislative districts that allow our legislators to be easily accessible to their constituents. Our lawmakers are entrenched in their communities. If voters feel their legislators have done a good job, they re-elect them. If they don’t, they have the right to vote for someone else. Measure 1 takes power and choice away from voters’ by imposing an arbitrary deadline that effectively fires good representatives.

In the upcoming 2023 legislative session, at least 21% of the legislators will be new. The turnover since 2011 has been around 72%. These are term limits in their truest, most democratic form. Furthermore, only 15 states have legislative term limits, NOT 36, and 6 states have repealed or overturned them.

The misguided mandate of Measure 1 would remove half of our legislators every eight years, placing an undue burden upon districts to find enough available and interested individuals to fill those seats. Moreover, the entire state would lose the knowledge that those legislators have acquired. This is why a large and diverse group of North Dakotans oppose Measure 1 — from Democrats to Republicans, agricultural groups to chambers of commerce, education to energy groups, and even editorial boards.

As retiring Majority Leaders, we can attest that having knowledgeable lawmakers is crucial to passing budgets and policies that are best for our state. The combination of institutional knowledge along with new ideas provides the best results for the people of North Dakota.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson