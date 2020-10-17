Letter: Vote experience, not marketing

I would like to respond to the “Vetter, Potter vie for auditor” article in the Oct. 12 Dakota section of the Bismarck Tribune.

1. The auditor is one of the financial officers for the county and oversees elections and management of the public records. This position must be and is extremely transparent to all people.

2. The County Commission did vote to consolidate voting locations for the fall election of 2020 to ensure the health and safety of citizens.

3. The recruitment of poll workers begins in January of election years. Due to circumstances beyond anyone's control some poll workers have chosen not to work the fall election. The Burleigh County Auditor’s office has recruited and hired an adequate number of election workers to ensure polling runs smoothly.

4. The County Commission formed a budget committee made up of the Chairman, Vice Chairman, Auditor and Finance Director. The public was invited to attend this meeting. The only difference between this year and years past is the committee offered that anyone could make public comment. There was one Burleigh County resident who came forward to speak. There was no limiting of anyone wishing to speak to the budget. Once again Burleigh County cut taxes. (This is the third time in five years where taxes have been reduced by Burleigh County.)