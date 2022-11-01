 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote after carefully considering issues

What to do before you vote. Remember who opened the border, defunded the police, allowed crime to run rampant, paid people more to stay at home than to work, increased inflation and gas prices the highest ever, stopped our oil production, depleted our emergency oil reserves. The open border has allowed 2 million plus illegal votes to come in and to receive free education, health, housing and food at taxpayer expense. Defunding police has encouraged and allowed crime. Stopping oil production made us dependent on foreign oil. Our emergency oil reserves are for a military emergency not to curb gas prices before elections. All these horrible things have happened by design, not by accident. The devious plan is to get you to depend on the federal government and not depend on your own free will and initiative. It’s all about garnering votes and maintaining power and control over the people. Thereby helping the rich become richer while you become more subservient. Sounds like Communism doesn’t it.

So what can we do? Look in the mirror, the person looking back at you is either the problem or the solution. You decide!

Gary Berube, Mandan

