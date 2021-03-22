Letter: Voice vote lets lawmakers hide

The antithesis of bravery.

In every political cycle there is a time when we learn firsthand from our elected officials just what they think of their constituents.

The vote on Senate Concurrent Resolution 4010 (SCR4010) gives us that knowledge.

How?

SCR4010 passed both the North Dakota Senate and the North Dakota House of Representatives via voice vote. This gives our elected officials a means of hiding their vote by cloaking it in anonymity.

SCR4010 sets an expiration date on the North Dakota ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. Specifically, the title of the resolution says, “A concurrent resolution clarifying the 1975 ratification by the 44th Legislative Assembly of the proposed 1972 Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution of the United States only was valid through March 22, 1979.”

Why would our elected officials feel the need to shield their vote from their constituents on such an important piece of legislation?

I urge all of you to ask your elected officials for a response.

Send them the simple question - “How did you vote on SCR4010?”

See what they say.