Letter: Virus supply fee takes advantage of pandemic

Responses to the Covid-19 pandemic have been varied. It is my opinion there is one company that is taking advantage of the situation.

A company now charges a $3 extra fee to walk in the door. This extra fee is explained because of the expense of virus supplies and making them available. Hand sanitizer and masks must be provided by businesses that wanted to open.

They do not require a mask or to use their sanitizer. I don't see anyone else charging an extra fee for a service.

N.D. Nails, a family owned business, requires a mask and will provide one for $1. If you have your own there is no additional charge.

The additional fee amounts to thousands of dollars a month that goes in the owners' pocket. The professionals who are on their feet all day don't see any increase in salary.

This is over a 17% increase in your service just because you are surviving the pandemic and need a haircut.

I think Cost Cutters should be ashamed of themselves for taking advantage of the current state of affairs.

Norma Nichols, Bismarck

