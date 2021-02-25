Letter: Virus protocols are being used piecemeal

There are numerous groups of people being restricted due to people deciding not to use masks, there are plenty of photos in the Tribune showing this -- just to name one source, and the people suffering from diabetes, heart diseases, cancer and other health problems can either expose themselves to the virus or stay at home. How difficult is it to wear a mask, social distance yourself and follow the recommendations. The tyranny of this pandemic is of the narrow minded tin gods and naysayers placing everyone else in little boxes.