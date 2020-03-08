Letter: Virus is irrelevant to me at current levels

Should I really be concerned about this virus?

490 people murdered in Chicago during 2019 - 348 in Baltimore - 38,000 killed in car accidents - 20,000 flu deaths.

The coronavirus statistics: 250 reported cases in the United States with 14 deaths!

Correct, there are some parts of Chicago and Baltimore I will not be traveling to! There are parts of China I will definitely not be traveling to. But panicking as the mainstream fake news is doing ... No! Out of the first six news articles in the LA Times (online) today three of them were pushing (I titled these articles as:) “Attend the coronavirus panic party"!

But give me a break -- at the current levels, the virus could not be more irrelevant to me.

What am I missing here? Mainstream media has an agenda by pushing this panic? There is a political gain from pushing this panic? What am I missing here?

Ron Carlson, Bismarck

