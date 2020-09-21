Letter: Virus is health crisis, not political problem

I am always surprised by the partisan responses to anything connected to the COVID-19 virus. Biden comments on the virus are completely based on science, but it is considered tiresome because it is coming from a Democrat. We are in a very bad place with this virus and for most of us, it is going to be never ending unless people start taking responsibility. When everything is through a Democrat or Republican lens, nothing will get better because if masks lessen the ability for the virus to expand and a Democrat is supportive of that, there is a visceral reaction by Republicans. The fact that the prison system mandated masks and they have minimal infections should be a real factual lesson that they work. Yet, North Dakota ignores those actual facts and refuses to mandate masks. The fact that Donald Trump was aware of the gravity but scoffed at it should make everyone furious, but for people here, they feel he did just fine. Past presidents stepped up and made sure they did everything possible to try to keep the "whole" country safe, this president did not and kept critical information for himself and his friends. This virus is not a political problem, it is killing our loved ones and who knows how it will affect our long term future. Please stop this political nonsense and address it as the health crisis it is.