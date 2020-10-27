Letter: Vetter for Burleigh

We are writing this letter in support of Leo Vetter for Burleigh County auditor. Leo brings prior auditing experience from his tenure at the State Auditor’s office. He is a conservative business leader who has served on many local boards over the years. He is best known for his attention to detail whether it's a building project, board activity or working with numbers on whatever endeavor he is part of. As a builder he is able to bring together a symphony of subs in order to complete a project within a timeline and budget. His work with the Heart Butte Association really displayed his ability to work with a cross section of entities in order to save the seasonal residences for over 100 families at Lake Tschida. He worked tirelessly with Senator Hoeven’s office, the Bureau of Reclamation and the Tri-Cities Joint Job Development Authority to help save these summer homes. He will make a great auditor for the residents of Burleigh County.