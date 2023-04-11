I hope the Tribune will stop using the term “veto-proof” when reporting on some bills passed by the Legislature. The term is used apparently when a large majority voted for the bill. A veto can only be over-ridden by 2/3 majority vote in both houses.

Our state Constitution requires that every bill passed by the Legislature must be sent to the Governor. EVERY bill can be vetoed — regardless of the margin of supporting votes in the legislature. So, no bill is “veto-proof.” Describing a bill as such is factually incorrect and may discourage a governor from using the veto power.

More importantly — it ignores the value of the veto power entrusted to the governor by our Constitution. The governor explains his reasoning why a bill should not become law, in a veto message read to each house that considers his veto. He outlines all the reasons he objects to the bill. A legislator who supported a bill initially, may be persuaded by the message and vote to uphold the Governor’s veto, because of policy reasons or political considerations not calculated when the bill was passed. A legislator’s support for a bill initially is NO guarantee the legislator will vote to override a veto. Just because a bill passed by 2/3 majority is no assurance that a veto will be overridden. Thus the term “veto-proof” should be discarded.

Perhaps most importantly -- even IF a veto is overridden, the veto message, and the debate on the floor of each house continues the discussion of an issue over which substantial debate amongst our leaders exists, which then helps to inform the public and evolve our thinking that will better serve our state in the long run. There is no such thing as “veto-proof”.

Robert Harms, Bismarck