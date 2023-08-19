I’d like to respond to the letter written by Katrina Christiansen blasting Senator Tuberville (R-Ala.) for blocking military promotions. She started off with name-calling, “single minded, egotistical, and pompous” and went on to admonish Senator Cramer (R-ND) for not publicly criticizing Tuberville. She continued with claims of “national security threat” and “demoralizing and negatively impacts military readiness.” I kept reading and thought it would have been nice if Christiansen would have told us why Tuberville was doing this.

I found out what she was leaving out. It’s over President Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recent decision to have the DOD pay for abortion-related expenses for service members using taxpayer dollars. Biden along with Austin are overstepping their authority and Senator Tuberville is using his authority as a sitting Senator to halt promotions until Biden and the DOD rescind this directive.

More than 5,000 veterans recently wrote a letter to the Senate Leaders in support of Tuberville, writing, “We firmly support Senator Tuberville’s position of holding civilian, general, and flag officers from confirmation by unanimous consent until the DoD rescinds its recently instituted policy of subsidizing abortion” and “The undersigned stand united in condemning this policy. This policy is not just illegal, it shamefully politicizes the military, circumvents the authority of Congress, and exceeds the authority of the Department of Defense.”

The veterans go on to write, “There is no truth more profound than the fact that all human life is sacred. The mission of the United States Military is to defend and protect all American lives – not subsidize the practice of destroying innocent and vulnerable American children via abortion."

Kudos to the veterans and Senator Tuberville, keep up the great work and I would like Senator Cramer to stand with them in this effort.

Rory Gabel, Valley City

Vice chair, District 24 Republicans