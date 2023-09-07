I was surprised by one Minot area Republican’s comments in a recent Minot Daily News article about the presidential candidate debate. There were the usual candidate horse race observations and the concerns about party unity after a primary election, but then ... Roger Neshem talked about the “vengeance a lot of [Trump supporters] feel.”

VENGEANCE? Vengeance is a punishment inflicted or extracted because of severe injury. I know we live in dynamic political times, but I don’t see Republicans, especially MAGA Republicans, being severely politically injured. Instead, it seems to me that they are usually the ones doing the yelling, the stalking, and the violence: the injuring.

The next time a Republican leader talks about vengeance, reporters should ask: Who has wronged local Republicans? What wrong was done? When were they wronged? How can their pain be healed?

I thought politics was about roads, foreign policy, farm programs, education, and health care. Policies and activities that affect our ability to pursue life, liberty, and happiness. How does vengeance advance our common good?

Kari Conrad, Glen Ullin