Letter: Vaccines triumphed over disease before

Citizens of our country are among the most protected of all from disease. Oftentimes we older people forget about the diseases that once crippled many of us. So what were they? Let's see.

There was polio, tetanus, the flu, rubella, Hib, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, measles, whooping cough, pneumococcal disease, rotavirus, mumps, chicken pox, diphtheria, and more recently, shingles. Every one of these diseases was serious enough to require vaccinations. You may not remember several of these diseases because you received these vaccinations and were protected so early in life. But, if you have had children you remember the importance of getting these vaccinations for the safety of you and your baby.