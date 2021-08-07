Letter: Vaccine holdouts put general public at risk

People who are vaccine holdouts must not know they are putting the general public at risk.

My wife is in a nursing home in Bismarck. My family and I spend several hours with her every day. Several days ago a resident tested positive for COVID-19. No staff members tested positive. Most likely a visitor brought the virus to the facility. Visiting is again restricted, residents are now eating back in their rooms, no worship services and no social activities.

Please get vaccinated before visiting someone in a long term care facility. They are the innocent who must now suffer from loneliness and isolation. We all have an obligation to keep these residents safe. Please do your part and get vaccinated.

Joe Vetter Jr., Bismarck

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0