Letter: Vaccinations are the answer to COVID-19
There are bothersome issues about our current rise in Covid cases, and questions that need to be asked of any individual who has Covid. Those questions are these.

Are they victims of the variant form of Covid? Have they ever worn a mask or been vaccinated? How might they have been exposed? Are they employed? Were they working in a type of occupation where they routinely meet others? Do they attend school? Which one? What is their race, gender, age, marital status, and do they have children? If so, what is their age?

The idea that we have individuals who contract Covid in this state, is beyond me. It need not be: It causes a tremendous, and unnecessary upset amongst us all. Vaccinations are the answer.

Don Lucas, Bismarck

