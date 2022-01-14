Letter: Vaccinated patients should get priority

I have been following the current surge in Covid infections both in North Dakota and Minnesota and here at our winter home in Phoenix, Arizona. They are all showing record hospitalizations nearly all of which are people who are unvaccinated. The latest data I have seen shows that North Dakota, Minnesota and Arizona are seeing record surges in Covid cases and nearly all of those people have not been vaccinated. Hospital beds are full leaving virtually no room for people with medical emergencies, life threatening illnesses, accident victims or people with necessary but “elective” medical procedures. When it comes to medical care and treatment these folks go to the end of the line. More importantly I have been hearing that, when these folks do have an opportunity to be hospitalized, many of them are becoming infected with Covid from the Covid patients in the hospital. The medical care givers are at their wit’s end and exhausted.