Letter: Utility customers want cheap, reliable power

As a utility customer, I want my electricity to be two things: cheap and reliable.

Last year at this time Otter Tail Power Company requested an increase from zero (-0.224%) to 3.744% for a Renewable Resource Adjustment.

They have attached this extra cost to my bill and call it a “Rider” – as if to say, “Don’t worry, this won’t hurt a bit.”

This year they are requesting from the ND Public Service Commission to increase this “Rider” from 5.637% to 11.825%.

I am against the idea of customers paying for this cost.

The general public was led to believe that renewable energy was going to make our utility bills cheaper. This is definitely not the case.

We are at the mercy of the ND Public Service Commission's judgement of Otter Tail Power Co’s request to increase the Renewable Resource Cost Recovery Rider.

This is a cost that I did not ask for.

David Kelsch, Washburn

