Otter Tail Power, a Minnesota utility, has reversed their course from not wanting OUR electricity, produced in the Coyote Plant, to “now we want it”!
I certainly don’t know what goes on behind closed doors but can’t you just imagine someone sitting on the board, an officer or some smart person with a curiosity made a simple comment like, “Hey, guys, when we do what we plan to do just where, in the H E double toothpicks, will we get our electricity FROM? And then the people that came up with that original not so smart decision had an epiphany…”We have no idea. Da, guess we better do a 180! Don’t you just love it!
Just in case these brilliant leaders change their minds again…I repeat -- Start looking for new customers…NOW.
Please, someone in the know at Otter Tail Power fill us in on the process you all followed in the first AND second decision made. Some transparency here, huh? We all want to have tons of confidence in our companies’ leaders. Show us some.
Ron Carlson, Bismarck