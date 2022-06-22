Letter: Use power for useful products

"The future of coal and oil are uncertain" says the Tribune. I don't think so and I'd add Bit/Crypto to the list and I'd prefer that whole shooting match go elsewhere. Using huge amounts of electrical power to generate heat and noise while "mining" is phony stuff. Just as phony is raving about our winters being great for cooling, when was the last time you saw 30 below for two weeks? Winters lately have been balmy and will warm up more. The conundrum over where headquarters should be or split it to make everyone happy, do you hear the sirens singing on the rocks! Use of power to produce a useful product is what should be the future. I advise the governor and MDU to stay away from this "bit baloney"!