I wish the state of North Dakota would use some of the Legacy Fund to make sure every Law Enforcement Officer in our state had a body camera. Lets show our present and future officers that we have their backs. How many bogus police complaints come across the State's Attorneys desk that could be dismissed because of cameras. When an officer does something wrong it's on the camera. He can be held accountable. I read an article not to long ago that said recruitment is down for the state for all the departments. I wouldn't want to be in law enforcement with no back-up to show you are doing your job the right way. If some cities or counties already have the body cameras then reimburse them. We have over $8 billion in that fund, I can't think of a better way to use a few million dollars to keep our officers safe and accountable.