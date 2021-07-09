Letter: US voters are not being suppressed

In response to Bruce Hagen on his letter titled "voter suppression," which showed no facts. I wonder where you receive your information from? By the sounds of your ranting, you must listen to the fake news of the alphabet news. Their ratings are lower than ever. Wonder why? You commented the USA is a democracy. Partially true. We are actually a Republic. The R means our representatives are chosen by the people to exercise political power. The Democracy is where people deliberate to make rules and decide on legislation. The D does not stand for Democrat nor the R for Republican.

In Hagens letter paragraph two, he claimed all republicans are making voting more difficult based on racism, voter fraud, double speak code etc. Hogwash! Arizona, Georgia, and various other states are doing forensic audits just to justify that the voters are receiving credit for the candidate they voted for. The state of Georgia, Gov. Kemp, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, along with Stacey Abrams, are shaking in their boots. The SOS eliminated 100,000 votes from the voter rolls. Hmmm! Why after the election?