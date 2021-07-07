Letter: US should not repeat mistakes with Iran

John Kerry, then Secretary of State, and Obama negotiated the "Iranian Agreement." Note it was not a “treaty” signed by my government. The agreement was then presented to the United Nations. The United Nations signed the agreement and as we are a member of that group we were bound by the provisions as spelled out on the 122 pages. Kerry and Obama sucked the U.S. into that agreement through the back door because they knew Congress would NEVER sign off on the provisions contained in the AGREEMENT. Get a copy. Request a PDF from our elected officials.