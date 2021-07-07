Letter: US should not repeat mistakes with Iran

John Kerry, then Secretary of State, and Obama negotiated the "Iranian Agreement." Note it was not a “treaty” signed by my government. The agreement was then presented to the United Nations. The United Nations signed the agreement and as we are a member of that group we were bound by the provisions as spelled out on the 122 pages. Kerry and Obama sucked the U.S. into that agreement through the back door because they knew Congress would NEVER sign off on the provisions contained in the AGREEMENT. Get a copy. Request a PDF from our elected officials.
Now it appears we are going to double down on the first mistake and do it again. Now if you want Iran to have nukes in 10 years as the original “agreement” allowed maybe you don’t think it is a mistake to do it again.
Who shouts “Death to Americans” and “Kill the infidels”? The Ayatollah! As I belong to both groups I would prefer Iran never obtain a nuke, or is that just me?
Ron Carlson, Bismarck